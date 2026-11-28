Twitter Reacts as Washington Sundar Continues Poor Run Against New Zealand
The India tour of New Zealand has turned out to be a disappointing one for Washington Sundar. In both Tests, he was picked ahead of Ravindra Jadeja, who is the most experienced all-rounder in the team. But Sundar wasn't able to do well for the team with both bat and ball.
Washington Sundar has now been on the headlines with his poor performances in the Test series against New Zealand. In both games, the selectors went with Sundar in place of India's best all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, creating a shock for the fans.
As Sundar was expected to do well and fill in the gap created by Jadeja, he has not been able to succeed in the same. In the two Tests, he has managed to take just 2 wickets at an average of 73, while only being able to score 34 runs in two innings.
In the second Test, as India was going through a collapse, he managed to be settled with the bat. But unfortunately towards the end of the day, he lost his wicket, scoring just 10 runs off 60 balls.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to his performances:
Most Useless
@mufaddal_vohra Most useless allrounder in the overseas conditions— SKH (@Skh9864) November 28, 2026
A Twitter user labelled Washington Sundar as the most useless all-rounder when it comes to the overseas conditions.
Jadeja on the Bench
@mufaddal_vohra And Jadeja is sitting on the bench. A player with more Test experience than Gautam Gambhir himself, and one of the greatest all-rounders of all time, is yet another victim of the bias shown by @GautamGambhir and @ShubmanGill.— Shubham Sakhuja (@ishubhamsakhuja) November 28, 2026
Washington Sundar has failed to perform and Ravindra Jadeja is warming the bench. It should be noted that Jadeja has more Test experience than Gautam Gambhir.
Going Away
@mufaddal_vohra Well WTC is looking far far away now. #INDvsNZ— Shuvlendu Kumar (@Shuvlendu) November 28, 2026
It seems impossible for the Indian team to reach the World Test Championship finals now. Especially with these performances shown by the players in New Zealand.
Favouritism
@mufaddal_vohra Chill bro he is a good friend of Captain Gill And Gautam Gambhirs favourite child too— PATRIOT (@bhargav07__) November 28, 2026
Washington Sundar is the favourite friend of Shubman Gill and probably the favourite child of Gautam Gambhir, which leads to him being selected.