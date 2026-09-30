Rishabh Pant making his comeback to the red ball format is a huge positive for the Indian team. As India prepares for the upcoming series against New Zealand, it won't be an easy one, since India has not won any Test match on that soil for a long time. While the boundaries remain short, the conditions remain challenging. Pant being back for Delhi is also a huge boost for the team, as they get the required experience in the opening games of the tournament.