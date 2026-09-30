Rishabh Pant Eyes Red-Ball Comeback With Delhi After India Snub
Rishabh Pant is about to be back in the longest format of the game. Recently he was expected to make an ODI return in the series against West Indies, but the selectors went with Dhruv Jurel. Following this, Pant is now expected to be back with Delhi for the Ranji Trophy.
Cricket fans are waiting to watch Rishabh Pant back in the game as soon as possible. He was expected to be picked by the selectors for the West Indies tour of India, in the ODI series. But instead of him, the selectors decided to go with Dhruv Jurel, who has been a promising young talent.
Amidst all this, Pant might have decided to shift all his focus on the longest format of the game. India is having a huge task lying ahead of them in the form of a two match away series against New Zealand. The series will commence later in October, as his availability remains crucial.
It has been reported that Rishabh Pant will be practicing for the upcoming series against New Zealand. He will be a part of Delhi's team in the Ranji Trophy, as he is expected to play the first game of the tournament for them, which starts from 11 October.
Our Take
Rishabh Pant making his comeback to the red ball format is a huge positive for the Indian team. As India prepares for the upcoming series against New Zealand, it won't be an easy one, since India has not won any Test match on that soil for a long time. While the boundaries remain short, the conditions remain challenging. Pant being back for Delhi is also a huge boost for the team, as they get the required experience in the opening games of the tournament.