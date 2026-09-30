Virat Kohli Guides India to Series Victory With Crucial 84
India went on to win the ODI series against West Indies by defeating them in the second ODI by 52 runs. Virat Kohli's 84 runs helped India to post a strong total on the board. Jadeja’s crucial wickets derailed West Indies in the chase, helping India to get a massive win.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, which is expected to be a good batting surface with decent pace and consistent bounce which will reward the stroke makers. The new ball will be able to get some movement under the partly cloudy conditions. The square boundaries are accessible, and it also has a quick outfield. As the match progresses, the pitch gets slower, bringing the spinners into play. Humidity is expected to remain high, with temperatures around 25–29°C, light winds and a chance of evening dew. A competitive total for the first innings will be around 285 to 300.
Toss
India won the toss and decided to bat first. Shubman Gill backs his batting depth to post a strong total on this batter-friendly track.
Lineups
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
West Indies: John Campbell, Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (C), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales
Match Report
India was able to post 319/7 after choosing to bat first, as the good pace and bounce at this venue helped. Rohit Sharma started off by attacking the seamers through covers and midwicket, while Shubman Gill focused on rotating the strike. India went on to score 61/1 after ten overs, as Rohit Sharma lost his wicket after scoring 34 while he attempted a lofted drive.
Gill and Virat Kohli controlled the middle overs phase, as they rotated strike and punished the bowlers when anything was bowled too full. Gudakesh Motie was introduced to slow down the scoring rate, but Gill used sweep shots to maintain the run rate for the Indian team. The duo went on to have a 108-run partnership, before Gill was run out at 71.
Kohli accelerated and completed his fifty, as Alzarri Joseph used hard length to remove him at 84. Ruturaj Gaikwad added 39 runs late in the innings, as India's middle order took them above 310. Nitish Kumar Reddy also scored 24 runs off 17 balls, which included two boundaries against Jayden Seales.
West Indies started the chase positively, as John Campbell and Sherfane Rutherford added 58 runs in the first nine overs. Prasidh Krishna was able to break the stand by removing Campbell, as Kuldeep Yadav stepped in to remove Rutherford and Roston Chase in his spell.
The turning point arrived when Shai Hope and Keacy Carty added 76 runs together, which forced Shubman Gill to bring Jadeja. He went on to remove Hope for 63, and Carry soon followed at the score of 47. West Indies slipped down from 190/4 to 239/8. Gurnoor Brar was able to take the final two wickets, as the team was bowled out at 267 in 47.4 overs.
Player of the Match
Virat Kohli won the Player of the Match award for scoring 84 runs off 92 balls. His knock laid the foundation of the Indian team to post a strong total.