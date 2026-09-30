The match will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, which is expected to be a good batting surface with decent pace and consistent bounce which will reward the stroke makers. The new ball will be able to get some movement under the partly cloudy conditions. The square boundaries are accessible, and it also has a quick outfield. As the match progresses, the pitch gets slower, bringing the spinners into play. Humidity is expected to remain high, with temperatures around 25–29°C, light winds and a chance of evening dew. A competitive total for the first innings will be around 285 to 300.