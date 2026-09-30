Pragyan Ojha as the interim Chief Selector is something which could excite the Indian fans. He has been seen by the fans across various domestic events, where he scouts the best talent across the country to allow them to make their debuts for the Indian team. With him taking up the role for a short time, it is a big positive. Moreover, he has also worked with the greats such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, which could bring some sort of understanding among the selectors and the senior stars of the team.