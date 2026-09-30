Major BCCI Update as Pragyan Ojha Takes Over as Interim Chief Selector
A meeting took place in Guwahati, where the BCCI discussed a few important topics. Amidst this, someone had to be there as the Chairman of the selection committee, since the tenure of Ajit Agarkar has come to an end. It has been reported that Pragyan Ojha took the role in the meeting.
The tenure of Ajit Agarkar as the Chief Selector of the Indian team has come to an end. He picked his last squad for the Indian team in the ODI and T20I series against West Indies. But now that his time with the board has ended, the BCCI has still not named who could be the next Chief Selector.
Reports have emerged that a BCCI meeting took place in Guwahati, ahead of the second ODI match between India and West Indies. In this meeting, someone had to sit for the role of Chief Selector. And since things were not finalised by the board on who would be taking up this role, they have reportedly appointed an Interim Chief Selector.
It has been reported that in the meeting, Pragyan Ojha sat down as the Interim Chief Selector. He will be taking up the role of Ajit Agarkar further in the meetings, and might even announce the Indian team for the future series. However, he takes up the role only till the BCCI brings a new Chief Selector.
Our Take
Pragyan Ojha as the interim Chief Selector is something which could excite the Indian fans. He has been seen by the fans across various domestic events, where he scouts the best talent across the country to allow them to make their debuts for the Indian team. With him taking up the role for a short time, it is a big positive. Moreover, he has also worked with the greats such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, which could bring some sort of understanding among the selectors and the senior stars of the team.