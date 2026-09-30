Twitter Erupts as India’s Bowlers Struggle in Siraj’s Absence
The West Indies batsmen have dominated the Indian bowlers, leaving no stones unturned in the second ODI. Only two wickets have fallen down till 38 overs, as the team has also crossed the 300-run mark. At this time, fans are missing the availability of Mohammed Siraj.
It has been a tough time for the Indian bowlers at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, since the West Indies batsmen are showing no signs of slowing down against them. Whether it is the pace attack of Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, or Auqib Nabi, or spin attack of Jadeja and Kuldeep, nothing has worked.
Even after getting an early wicket in the form of Keacy Carty, the bowlers were not able to capitalise. Following this, John Campbell went on to score a century and even Shai Hope has had a great stand with Amir Jangoo. The middle overs phase which was meant to be dominated, turned out to be a nightmare for the bowlers.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the Indian bowlers being bashed by the West Indies batsmen:
Wapas Dedo
Hey ishwar isse captaincy vapas dedo 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/IxDIjnP4Kk— Saraansh Sharma (@stlucia_92off41) September 30, 2026
Fans have now started to pray to God that the captaincy comes back to Rohit Sharma. At least the Indian team wasn't used to being bashed by the West Indies.
Proud Moment
Siraj serving drinks while Prasidh Lee and Gurnoor Starc are conceding runs at 9 per over💔 pic.twitter.com/Xzln4YiYK1— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) September 30, 2026
Mohammed Siraj was serving drinks to the players during the break. An experienced bowler serving drinks when Prasidh Lee and Gurnoor Starc are conceding 9 runs per over.
Unreal Stat
Jadeja has taken just one wickets in his last eight ODI matches.— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) September 30, 2026
What is he doing in the team? pic.twitter.com/zQhrEsPdYL
Ravindra Jadeja has managed to take just a wicket for the team in his last 8 ODIs. What is actually being done in the selection process now remains a question.
Kohli Fans Assemble
400 bane toh double century vi aa skti👀— Wellu (@Wellutwt) September 30, 2026
If West Indies manage to post 400 runs in this game, it will be a delight to watch India bat. And maybe, Virat Kohli will be able to post his first-ever double century in ODIs.