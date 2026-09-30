Twitter Erupts as Virat Kohli Rises to Second Spot in ICC Rankings
Virat Kohli continues his golden run in the ODI format of the game. He went on to score a ton against West Indies in the first ODI, scoring 139 runs without being out. This has now given a 29 points boost to the King, leaving him 20 points away from the top.
Virat Kohli is coming for the top spot once again in the ICC rankings. He earlier fought for the same in the month of January against New Zealand, and he is now coming back for the same in the series against West Indies.
In the first ODI, he went on to score 139 runs for the team while being unbeaten in the chase. This eventually helped Kohli to gain a massive total of 29 points in the ICC rankings, and he has now climbed to the second spot in the same. The only player who now stands above him is Shubman Gill, the Indian skipper.
There is a difference of 20 points between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, as the second ODI against West Indies will be playing a crucial role for the same.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Fab Four Alive?
Come on Smith and Kohli get it to #1 #2027IsNew2017 #10YearsChallenge https://t.co/nDAoIDGqpt pic.twitter.com/JsOTklI5Wh— gzvamp (@GovindIstOdraza) September 30, 2026
Fab Four seems somewhat alive in the game now. Smith is close to the top spot in the Test format, and Kohli is close to the top spot in the ODI format.
GOAT
Even at the age of 37, he is in the Top 3.— Sumit (@sumitnawde) September 30, 2026
GOAT for a reason.
There is a reason why Virat Kohli is being called the GOAT of the game. He is aged 37, but he still stands among the top three players around the globe.
Nice Comparison
Unc competing with youngsters 😭— Homie (@homelander_yyy) September 30, 2026
It can be said that this is a situation where an uncle is competing against the youngsters. Kohli is 37, while Gill and Daryl Mitchell are much younger as compared to him.
Warning to Gill
Kohli ne number two pe park karke Gill ko warning bhej di. 🏏— Himanshu_Tweets (@Himanshu_Extra) September 30, 2026
By coming in to the number two spot in the ICC rankings, Virat Kohli has given a warning to Shubman Gill. His days at the top are about to come to an end.