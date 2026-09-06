Sure Bet of the Day, September 6! Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women: A Solid Bet of 1.55

Parimatch Best Odds Sri Lanka Women 1.55 Place a bet

Why are Sri Lanka Women Still Well Backed?

As the Sri Lanka Women enter the match, they lead Group B with 4 points from 2 wins and an excellent NRR of 4.129. Their recent form has also been strong, with 4 wins in their last 5 matches. Chamari Athapaththu has been the standout performer, scoring 342 runs at an average of 42.75 and striking at 157.6. She has also taken 14 wickets, making her a key all round threat. Nilakshika Silva has contributed 207 runs at an average of 69. Kavisha Dilhari has taken 12 wickets. Sri Lanka have also won the last 5 meetings against Bangladesh

Bangladesh Women sit second in Group B with 2 points from 1 match and an impressive NRR of 3.550. Nigar Sultana has been in good touch, scoring 327 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 40.88. Sobhana Mostary has added 214 runs. With the ball, Ritu Moni has taken 12 wickets and Marufa Akter 10. However, Bangladesh’s recent form has been mixed, with 2 wins and 3 losses in their last 5 games.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

Being the venue for this contest, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium could offer a balanced surface for both batters and bowlers. Fast bowlers may find some movement and bounce early on, making the new ball important. As the innings progresses and the ball gets older, batting conditions should improve, allowing players to play their shots more freely. Spinners may have limited assistance, which could make pace bowling more effective. With the average first innings score around 147, teams could prefer chasing after winning the toss. The conditions should keep the match competitive, but seeing the odds, the Sri Lanka Women are expected to take the game here.