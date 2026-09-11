Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach Opens Up on His Incredible Greatness
Virat Kohli’s childhood coach once again spoke about the greatness of the King. As he gears up to play the 2027 World Cup, his form has been a key factor to show his dominance. Rajkumar Sharma talked about how Kohli has been a god gifted guy when it comes to cricket.
Virat Kohli, the modern day legend of the game, is about to be back in action in the coming weeks. He will be back in his favourite format, as India prepares to host West Indies in an ODI series at home. Ahead of this series, his coach had some words to say about him.
Recently, Rajkumar Sharma, the childhood coach of Virat Kohli, talked about his greatness. He said, “Virat had tremendous confidence in his own ability, and he works really hard. He’s got tremendous work ethics. Yeah, he was a God-gifted guy. I mean, God has made him for cricket and the work ethics he had were simply brilliant, and that is why he became such a big player.”
His childhood coach didn't just talk about the way he plays the game, he also talked about the work ethics of King Kohli, which has helped him to reach at high levels across all formats.
Our Take
Virat Kohli will be back in action with the series against West Indies, which starts within the next few weeks. At the same time, the words of his childhood coach have indirectly shown his determination towards the game. Looking at his form and experience, it will be important for the Indian team to have him in the line-up for the 2027 World Cup. With him being present at number three, the team would be able to do wonders.