Declan Rice Picks His Ballon d’Or Winner and It’s Not Who You Think
In the 2026 Ballon d’Or race, Declan Rice has backed England teammate Harry Kane to win the award. Kane helped Bayern Munich secure the Bundesliga and German Cup, scoring 73 goals and providing 8 assists in 64 appearances last season. Rice also earned a nomination after winning the Premier League.
For the 2026 Ballon d’Or, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has backed his England teammate Harry Kane to win the prestigious Men’s Player of the Year award. Rice spoke after Arsenal’s 1-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Napoli, where he helped his side secure an important result in Italy. Both Rice and Kane were named among the 30 nominees for this year’s Ballon d’Or.
Rice enjoyed a successful 2025/26 season with Arsenal, winning the English Premier League and earning a place in the PFA Team of the Year. Kane also had an outstanding campaign with Bayern Munich. The England striker helped the German club win both the Bundesliga and German Cup. Across 64 appearances in all competitions, Kane scored 73 goals and registered 8 assists, giving him a strong case for the individual award.
Rice and Kane also represented England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Rice, who received a Ballon d’Or nomination for the second consecutive year, said he was proud of the achievement but made it clear that he would prefer to see Kane take the award. His public backing adds further attention to Kane’s chances ahead of the ceremony.