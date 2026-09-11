Pakistan Duo Rizwan and Imam Face Investigation in England Tour Fallout
Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq have been in huge trouble lately. The duo was spotted outside the Pakistan Cyber Crime cell in Lahore, where they spent around two hours. Facing interrogations, their contracts and meetings are being tracked in the time they were in England.
The Pakistan Cricket Board might be closer to unravelling another scandal in the coming days. And this one is related to the series against England, where the first two games were lost by the team by a huge margin. After 7 players were sent back home, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq have landed in trouble.
The duo was spotted outside the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore. It has been reported that they were interrogated about the dressing room leaks which took place. Both of them were questioned for two hours about the contracts and meetings they had during the England tour, as the PCB has not said a word on this matter.
This recent development comes at a time when the PCB had already taken away the mobile phones of all the players who were called back home. Now with Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq being questioned, reports also claim that the two players have asked for more time in this matter.
Our Take
The Pakistan cricket team might be close to going through one of the deepest crises they would ever witness. Match fixing scandals have been witnessed by the fans over time, but this time, if the rumours are true, it won't be involving one player. Instead, all the players who were called back by the team will be the centre of attention. It remains to be seen whether Rizwan and Imam will be able to prove themselves innocent in this case or things will go the way they don't want it to.