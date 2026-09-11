The Pakistan cricket team might be close to going through one of the deepest crises they would ever witness. Match fixing scandals have been witnessed by the fans over time, but this time, if the rumours are true, it won't be involving one player. Instead, all the players who were called back by the team will be the centre of attention. It remains to be seen whether Rizwan and Imam will be able to prove themselves innocent in this case or things will go the way they don't want it to.