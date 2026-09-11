Rohit Sharma’s Shikhar Dhawan Remark Sparks Huge Debate on Social Media
The Family Full House had another teaser posted today, which has caused a controversy. Shikhar Dhawan has been called out as the guest in this episode, as Rohit reminded of the clash against Steve Smith in 2014.
As he credited Dhawan for stepping in this matter, viral videos show it was actually Virat Kohli.
Rohit Sharma's show, Family Full House, has already been the centre of attention, even days before the show has actually started. With Sony releasing teaser videos of the show, the fans have pointed out an issue in the recent video posted for the episode with Shikhar Dhawan.
In the teaser video, it can be seen that Rohit Sharma was talking about his clash with Steven Smith in 2014 BGT. Following this, he even said that a player came from the covers region and stepped up against Smith and Warner, and it was Shikhar Dhawan.
When Gabbar has your back 🫶 Shuru ho raha hai 19th September se raat 9:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainment Television aur Sony LIV par. #RohitSharma #FamilyFullHouse #ComingSoon #SonyTV @ImRo45 https://t.co/KIa1QaKEDl— sonytv (@SonyTV) September 11, 2026
However, the cricket fans have done some research on this matter, and confirmed that it was not Shikhar Dhawan. In this famous incident when Rohit Sharma bowled to Smith and appealed, it was the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, who stepped up against Smith. David Warner had to step in to ensure that things don't escalate between the two.
Our Take
It should be noted that the video which has been posted by Sony Network for the episode with Shikhar Dhawan is just a teaser. When the episode gets released, fans will get to know what actually happened during the same. There was an incident when Shikhar Dhawan even stepped up against Smith, when Varun Aaron was bowling to him.