Barcelona Snub Rashford After 14 Goals and Splash €70m on Gordon
Barcelona have decided against making Marcus Rashford’s loan permanent despite his 14-goal season that helped them win La Liga and the Spanish Supercup.
The club rejected his €30m option and instead signed Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon for €70m. Gordon has yet to score but has provided 5 assists in 5 appearances, matching a La Liga record for assists.
For the upcoming season, Barcelona have decided against making Marcus Rashford’s loan move permanent and instead completed a €70m deal for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon. Rashford scored 14 goals during his loan spell and helped Barcelona win La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, but the club declined the €30m option to sign him permanently. Barcelona sporting director Deco explained that Gordon was preferred because his style and intensity were closer to what Hansi Flick wanted from the team.
The club reportedly studied several wingers before deciding on the England international, despite the difficulty of signing players from the Premier League. Gordon joined Barcelona during a busy summer transfer window that also saw Rodri, Joao Cancelo, Karim Adeyemi, Gabriel Jesus and Dominik Livakovic arrive at Camp Nou. Bernardo Silva, another target, instead moved to Real Madrid.
Although Gordon has yet to score for Barcelona, he has made an immediate impact with 5 assists in his first 5 appearances. His assist tally has matched a La Liga record, while his energetic performances have already made him popular with supporters. Barcelona believe Gordon’s intensity and playing style make him a better fit for Flick’s plans than Rashford, leading to the club’s €70m investment.