Rohit Sharma’s First Episode Glimpse Sends Twitter Into Frenzy
The first episode of Family Full House just had its teaser released. Being hosted by Rohit Sharma, this show will also be having various guests to make it exciting. This includes key Indian stars such as Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, and even Abhishek Nayar.
The cricket fans are currently waiting for two things: first is the ODI series against West Indies and second is the reality show being hosted by Rohit Sharma. The Family Full House will be hosted by Hitman on the Sony Network, as a teaser for its first episode has now been released.
In the teaser video, Rohit Sharma is seen confused when he hears some familiar voices in the audience section. And it turns out to be the popular Indian stars, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur. Both of them were present in the audience and gave a surprise to Rohit before joining him on the stage.
Along with them, the former coach of the Indian team, Abhishek Nayar, also made an appearance on this show. With the four of them sharing a stage together, they even recreated the Sehri Babu dance, which went viral back in 2021.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Backup Plan
@mufaddal_vohra Vaibhav Sooryawanshi opening with Gill in 2027 world cup https://t.co/ajniZ5iZjQ— Satyam (@ssatyam_) September 10, 2026
After taking a look at Rohit Sharma hosting a reality show, the BCCI might have come up with a plan. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opens with Shubman Gill in the World Cup.
Ye Kis Line Me Aa Gaye?
@mufaddal_vohra indian team players to rohit bahiya 😆 https://t.co/tpAS1fuJ4v— O (@obaidrauf) September 10, 2026
The Indian team would be shocked looking at Rohit Sharma hosting a show. The players would be asking him what line he has entered all of a sudden.
Unpopular Opinion
@mufaddal_vohra Nobody asked for this. Should stick to what he does best— Pranav Kardile (@pranav_kardile) September 10, 2026
None of the Rohit Sharma fans asked him to be the host of a TV show. He should stick to what he does the best, and it is cricket.