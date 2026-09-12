For the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and several Team India players took part in a viral 1980s nostalgia trend on social media. Their photographs were recreated with a vintage look, giving the cricketers a completely different appearance and creating a fun moment away from their regular cricket activities. Sooryavanshi, one of the most talked-about young players in Indian cricket, was among those featured in the trend.