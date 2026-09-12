Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Retro Look Leaves Team India Fans Surprised
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and several Team India players joined the viral 1980s trend ahead of the T20I series against Afghanistan. Their photographs were recreated with a vintage look, prompting amused reactions from the cricketers.
The trend has gained popularity on social media, bringing retro fashion, music and pop culture back into focus while giving younger fans a glimpse of the decade.
For the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and several Team India players took part in a viral 1980s nostalgia trend on social media. Their photographs were recreated with a vintage look, giving the cricketers a completely different appearance and creating a fun moment away from their regular cricket activities. Sooryavanshi, one of the most talked-about young players in Indian cricket, was among those featured in the trend.
The youngster appeared amused while checking out his photograph after it was transformed into a classic 1980s-style image. The reactions from him and other Indian players have added a cricketing angle to a trend that has been spreading across social media. The 1980s-themed trend has attracted attention as people revisit the decade through old photographs, retro fashion, music, films and other elements of pop culture.
For many younger users, the era is familiar mainly through archived pictures, movies and stories shared by older generations. Team India's participation has now brought the trend into the cricketing spotlight. With the players preparing for their Afghanistan assignment, the vintage photo activity offered them a lighter break from the focus and pressure surrounding the upcoming T20I matches.
The 80s Trend!
The 80s trend is going on right now. https://t.co/jSACcjVIkE— Inspirexo (@Inspirexo) September 12, 2026
The fans are now looking to create the same 80s Trend for the former Indian Captains like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.
Ishan Kishan!
Ishan Kishan is the best model of 80s— Ahmad (@arainahmad998) September 12, 2026
Ishan Kishan looks the best model amongst all the players as his style makes him look a proper 80s thing.
Would have been fun!
Missing Virat & Rohit in the dressing Room. Kohli would be too fun for this trend— Nimit Rayy (@nimithere) September 12, 2026
The fans have been missing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the photoshoot as they would have looked too good.