Joe Root Scripts History by Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar in Tests
Joe Root has finally achieved a Test record of his own, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar. In the third Test match against Pakistan, he played a match winning knock in the final innings of the game. This knock helped Root to overtake Sachin for most half-centuries in the longest format of the game.
Joe Root has been able to break the records of the all-time greatest Test batsman, Sachin Tendulkar. In the third Test match against Pakistan, he played a captain's knock when the team had already lost two wickets early in the game.
When Joe Root arrived at the crease, he went on to score 62 runs off 69 balls, which helped England to chase down the target. And this win wasn't just a way for Joe Root to announce his comeback as a Test captain for the side, it also helped him to overtake Sachin Tendulkar in a record.
The Indian legend earlier held the record for scoring the most 50+ scores in the longest format of the game with 68 times. And now, Joe Root has managed to overtake Sachin Tendulkar in this record, as he recorded his 69th 50+ score in the longest format of the game.
Our Take
Joe Root has just started breaking down the records which were created by Sachin Tendulkar. And now he will be looking at the bigger picture in the longest format of the game. Like breaking the records of most runs in this format, most centuries in this format and a lot more. But at the same time, he would also be praying for his fitness to give some support to him.