Recently, Patidar talked about how Kohli backed him for captaincy. He said, "If your idol backs you, then you don't need anything more. You don't need anyone else's support. I used to notice everything about him when he batted. I mean, from what he did on the ground to what his routine was like off the field, I noticed everything. Later, I came to know that he had backed me a lot, including when it came to the captaincy. It is not easy to give someone the captaincy of an RCB team, considering the number of fans and the expectations. He must have seen something in me, I don't know what, but I have received a lot of support from him in the team as a player & as a Captain. He always backed me.”