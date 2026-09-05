Yuzvendra Chahal Continues to Shine in County Championship With Another Brilliant Spell
Yuzvendra Chahal has impressed the fans with his performances in the County Championship. He went on to take 9 wickets for the team in the clash against Durham. While the young talents continue to prove themselves, Chahal has been a consistent performer for the team.
Yuzvendra Chahal continues to be one of the most consistent Indian performers even in the English domestic. Players such as Kuldeep Yadav are also a part of the English domestic over the last few months, but the magic by Chahal continues to be delivered at every moment.
In the clash between Durham and Northamptonshire, he decided to shine well with the ball. He went on to take 4 wickets for the team in the first innings of the game, and in the final innings, he went on to take a five-wicket haul for the team, sealing the game for them.
At this time when the BCCI is sending players to participate in the English domestic and be prepared for the upcoming tours, Chahal is proving that he still has that magic with the ball.
Our Take
Yuzvendra Chahal is repeatedly giving statements to the BCCI that he is still having the potential to represent the Indian team. At times when the Indian spinners are unable to take wickets in the SENA conditions, fans who have been watching the game pre lockdown remember how Chahal used to turn the tables and eventually put the game in India's hands. However, a comeback seems impossible for him, as he has been neglected by the selectors for long.