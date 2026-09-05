Yuzvendra Chahal is repeatedly giving statements to the BCCI that he is still having the potential to represent the Indian team. At times when the Indian spinners are unable to take wickets in the SENA conditions, fans who have been watching the game pre lockdown remember how Chahal used to turn the tables and eventually put the game in India's hands. However, a comeback seems impossible for him, as he has been neglected by the selectors for long.