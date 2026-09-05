Cristiano Ronaldo Was the Secret Behind Postecoglou’s Al Nassr Move
For the Al Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou, Cristiano Ronaldo played a major role in his decision to take charge of the Saudi club. The 61 year old signed a 2 year contract in July after leaving Nottingham Forest. He said the chance to work with Ronaldo was a major attraction.
Postecoglou has begun the 2026-27 campaign unbeaten and won the Saudi Pro League Manager of the Month award for August.
For the Al Nassr manager Ange Postecoglou, the chance to work with Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the major reasons behind his decision to move to Saudi Arabia. The 61 year old Australian joined Al Nassr in July on a 2 year contract after Jorge Jesus left the club to take charge of Portugal. Postecoglou said being involved in the careers of legendary players has been an important part of his journey.
He previously worked with Ferenc Puskás, Tim Cahill and Son Heung min, and now sees Ronaldo as another major figure whose career he can be part of. Al Nassr also has several high profile players, including Sadio Mané, Kingsley Coman and João Félix. The Australian revealed that he received interest from double digit clubs after leaving Nottingham Forest but chose Al Nassr because of the opportunity to make an impact in a growing league.
He rejected the idea that moving outside Europe represented a step backwards. Postecoglou has started the 2026-27 season unbeaten and was named Saudi Pro League Manager of the Month for August. He also believes Ronaldo remains highly motivated, with the Portuguese star closing in on the remarkable milestone of 1000 career goals.