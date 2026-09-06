Ishan Kishans Redemption Story Takes Another Turn in Chennai
Ishan Kishan has turned the tides in Chennai with his knock in the Duleep Trophy final. A few months back when he was in Chennai, he received trolls and abuses for doing the whistle celebration. But now the fans have lauded him for scoring a century at the same venue.
Ishan Kishan has dominated in the Duleep Trophy final, showing the fact that he is able to lead his team from the front. After leading his team to the finals of the tournament, it was now time for Kishan to turn the tides at the same venue where he was trolled by the fans months ago.
A few months back during the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad played against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk. While SRH went on to win the game, he went on to do the whistle celebration after winning the game. For this celebration, he received trolls and abuses from the Chennai crowd.
But the things have changed within a few months. As he stepped back at this venue for the Duleep Trophy, he went on to score a century for his team, leading them from the front. Fans who abused him were now the ones who lauded him the most.
Our Take
Ishan Kishan was quick enough to change things in Chepauk, and it took just a few months for him to do so. From receiving trolls at this venue a few months back to being lauded by the fans at the very same venue is a quick redemption arc by the player whom we all know as Pocket Dynamo.