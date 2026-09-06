The match will be played at Sportpark Duivesteijn, which is expected to offer a balanced T20 surface with decent pace and consistent bounce. The new ball will be able to provide some movement to the seam bowlers, while the fast outfield will be able to encourage the batsmen for stroke play. Spinners are likely to become more effective in the middle overs, as the surface slows down. Cool conditions with partial cloud cover, moderate humidity and a light breeze are expected, giving the bowlers some assistance early on.