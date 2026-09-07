Australia Reveal Strong Squad for South Africa Test Series
Australia has named its squad for the three match Test series against South Africa. Marnus Labuschagne has been retained by the team, despite having a poor run in this format. With its pace trio, the team has also kept Scott Boland in the line-up to strengthen themselves.
In a few weeks, the Australian team will embark on its upcoming Test tour against South Africa. It will be time for revenge, as the Aussies lost the World Test Championship final 2025 against them. But this time, they look stronger, with the help of the line-up they have brought.
Cricket Australia has announced its squad for the upcoming series against South Africa. Several key players have managed to retain their places in the team, as the selectors have backed experience. However, one of the major highlights of the same is Marnus Labuschagne being a part of the lineup.
He was not able to do well for the team in this format of the game lately. Even in the series against Bangladesh, he continued the low scores which raised questions on his selection. Now it remains to be seen whether Labuschagne will be able to prove himself in the series against South Africa or not.
Our Take
Overall the Australian team looks strong for the upcoming series against South Africa. The team is already coming up with its deadly pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc. Along with that, if any one of these bowlers got injured, they have the availability of Scott Boland. But some key questions will also remain on the form of Travis Head, who was unable to do well for the team while opening.