Jason Gillespie Makes Explosive Claims About Pakistan Cricket Management
Jason Gillespie might just have exposed the Pakistan Cricket Board. After being removed from his position a few months back, Gillespie has been watching the chaos within the team. And now, he has opened up about the pending payments which he has to receive from the board.
Jason Gillespie has talked about the issues which have been pertaining to the Pakistan Cricket Board. Over the last 34 months, the team has brought down a total of 6 new head coaches, with the latest addition coming in the form of Mike Hesson during the England Tests.
Recently, their former Head Coach, Jason Gillespie, has opened up on why he was removed and even he decided what actually went against him. He worked as the Head Coach of the team from April 2024 to December 2024, but stepped down from the same.
He made a statement on the PCB, where he said, “The PCB still owes me thousands of dollars, but I was never going to be a yes man. I wasn't going to compromise on my principles. I could have stayed quiet, agreed to everything and taken home my salary, but that's not me”.
Our Take
Jason Gillespie could be one of the many coaches who didn't have a good time with the Pakistan Cricket Board. As per his statements, it suggested that the cricket board was willing to push Gillespie to his limits by giving him orders straightaway. Moreover, the time when he left the team was during the selection committee, showing the fact that the issues which he faced were true.