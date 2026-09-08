Steven Smith Set for Major Batting-Order Change in Test Cricket
The Australian cricket team is likely to make some changes in its batting order. It is being reported that Steven Smith would be promoted to the number three spot in the line-up. This might happen due to the fact that Marnus Labuschagne has not been able to do well for the team lately.
Australia is now preparing for its upcoming series against South Africa, which is all set to commence in the coming weeks. While the team is ruling in the World Test Championship standings, they will now have to ensure that they are able to do well in the remainder of the cycle.
For this to happen, they will have to make some changes and sort out the possible issues with the batting line-up. And one of the most common issues being faced by the team is Marnus Labuschagne, who has not been able to do well for the team over the last few years.
It has been reported that Steven Smith would be having a change in his batting order, due to this reason. He could be promoted to the number three spot, as Australia aims to strengthen its batting line-up in the upcoming series.
Our Take
Cricket Australia is willing to do everything it takes to ensure that their line-up remains the best for the remainder of the World Test Championship cycle. With Steven Smith being promoted to number three in the batting order, his form would help to get the team a good start, even when they face a collapse. The form of Marnus Labuschagne might also be tackled by a slight change in the team's batting line-up, as he aims to build a comeback.