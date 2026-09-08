This match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium which is expected to be good for batting, with consistent bounce and good pace to reward the stroke play. Pacers will be able to find some movement with the new ball, while spinners will be able to do well in the middle overs as the pitch slows down when the game progresses. A first innings score in the range of 170 to 180 will be considered competitive at this venue. Warm conditions with some humidity and partly cloudy skies are expected, with a low probability of rain.