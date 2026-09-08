Salil Arora Shines as Ludhiana Lions Beat Jalandhar Warriors in Thriller
Ludhiana Lions went on to defeat Jalandhar Warriors by seven runs in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League in a thrilling encounter. Salil Arora smashed 54 runs off 38 balls which helped Ludhiana to post 176/7. Following this, Jalandhar only posted 169/7, despite Prabhsimran Singh's 58.
Pitch and Weather
This match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium which is expected to be good for batting, with consistent bounce and good pace to reward the stroke play. Pacers will be able to find some movement with the new ball, while spinners will be able to do well in the middle overs as the pitch slows down when the game progresses. A first innings score in the range of 170 to 180 will be considered competitive at this venue. Warm conditions with some humidity and partly cloudy skies are expected, with a low probability of rain.
Toss
Jalandhar Warriors win the toss and decide to bowl first. The team aims to use the early bowling conditions, which could help them to restrict Ludhiana Lions to a low total.
Lineups
Ludhiana Lions: Karteek Sharma, Abhijeet Garg, Salil Arora (C), Yuvi Goyal, Madhav Singh Pathania, Arjun Rajput, Kartik Chadha, Krish Bhagat, Rajvir Jaswal, Sahil Bhaskar, Lovedeep Singh Kharod, Lovekirat Singh (Impact)
Jalandhar Warriors: Vishwanath Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (C), Harjas Singh Tandon, Randeep Singh, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Aryan Yadav, Abhinav Sharma, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Deepinder Cheema, Yash Karan, Gurvinder Singh Bhullar, Gourav Markan (Impact)
Match Report
Ludhiana Lions had a strong start after being asked to bat first, as Karteek Sharma and Abhijeet Garg were able to take advantage of the field restrictions. The opening pair went on to score 48 runs for the first wicket, before Deepinder Cheema removed Garg for 22. Karteek continued to score runs before losing his wicket at 35, leaving Ludhiana at the score of 63/2 in eight overs.
Salil Arora and Yuvi Goyal partnered for an effective stand. During the middle overs, Jalandhar used cutters and Emanjot Singh Chahal was able to slow down the scoring rate. Arora went on to accelerate, moving to a valuable half-century. He lost his wicket in the 17th over after scoring 54 runs off 38 balls, which halted Ludhiana’s momentum. But Madhav Singh Pathania and Arjun Rajput gave a late surge, which pushed the team to score 176/7 in 20 overs.
Jalandhar Warriors started their chase positively, as Vishwanath Singh and Prabhsimran Singh took advantage of the field restrictions. The duo went on to score 51 runs together, before Sahil Bhaskar removed Vishwanath for 29. Prabhsimran continued to attack the bowlers, as he received support from Harjas Singh Tandon to build a 62-run partnership.
Ludhiana was able to be back in the game when Rajvir Jaswal removed Prabhsimran after he scored 58 runs off 40 balls, leaving Jalandhar at the score of 119/2 in 15 overs. The team needed 58 runs off 30 balls, as Randeep Singh and Sukhdeep Bajwa kept the chase alive. But Ludhiana kept the bowling tight, as Lovedeep Singh Kharod conceded 7 runs in the 19th over.
Jalandhar required 21 runs off the final over when they managed to score just 13, finishing at 169/7 in 20 overs.
Player of the Match
Salil Arora won the Player of the Match award for scoring 54 runs off 38 balls, which helped Ludhiana Lions to post a strong total on the board.