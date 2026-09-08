With this post, Delhi Capitals have easily confirmed that KL Rahul is not going anywhere and he will be a part of the team even in the upcoming seasons. The trade deal where Rishabh Pant became a part of Delhi Capitals once again became a hot topic, which suggested that a fallout might be happening between the team and Rahul. After this video was posted by Delhi Capitals, the owner of the team, Parth Jindal, also posted a tweet on KL Rahul, which clearly suggests that he will be a part of the team.