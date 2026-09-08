Delhi Capitals Shut Down KL Rahul Trade Rumours Once and for All
KL Rahul was a part of the rumours related to the IPL Trade Window. It was suggested that teams such as Kolkata Knight Riders were interested in getting him. But recently, Delhi Capitals have quashed down all the trade rumours surrounding him by posting a video on their socials.
The IPL Trade Window is active and fans have seen various players be a part of the same. While one deal has already taken place, in the form of Rishabh Pant returning back to Delhi Capitals, and Kuldeep Yadav joining Lucknow Super Giants. But this trade deal also showed another rumour.
It was suggested that KL Rahul is also having a fallout with Delhi Capitals, which is even more serious than what happened with him in the Lucknow Super Giants in 2024. At this time, it was also suggested that Kolkata Knight Riders were interested in having KL Rahul to their line-up, and even talked about a possible trade.
Amidst all this, Delhi Capitals decided to post a video which has easily quashed down all the rumours surrounding the same. In the video, KL Rahul was there and the video was captioned Keep the noise coming. He talked about how he feels being a part of the team over the years.
Our Take
With this post, Delhi Capitals have easily confirmed that KL Rahul is not going anywhere and he will be a part of the team even in the upcoming seasons. The trade deal where Rishabh Pant became a part of Delhi Capitals once again became a hot topic, which suggested that a fallout might be happening between the team and Rahul. After this video was posted by Delhi Capitals, the owner of the team, Parth Jindal, also posted a tweet on KL Rahul, which clearly suggests that he will be a part of the team.