Ricky Ponting Fears T20 Boom Could Hurt ODI Cricket.

Ricky Ponting Raises Concerns Over the Growing Dominance of T20 Cricket
Ricky Ponting has talked about the growing popularity of T20 cricket. With more T20 series and franchise tournaments being played, it has helped the shortest format of the game to grow. But at the same time, it has also reduced the number of ODI games we used to see earlier.
Ricky Ponting has been the absolute star of the game, who dominated it even before T20Is were introduced by the ICC. The player who won consecutive ODI World Cups is now concerned about the same format, which he thinks is in danger, with the growth of T20 cricket.
Recently in an interview, Ponting raised this concern and even predicted the future. He said, "As the months go by and the years go by and more and more T20 cricket is being played and more franchises and franchise tournaments are starting around the world, it's more and more likely that 50-over cricket is probably going to be played less".
In the coming months, every nation will be preparing itself for the ODI World Cup, which is set to be played in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. Still in the calendar, fans will be able to find a number of T20I games or series between the teams, which are more than the ODIs.
Our Take
Ricky Ponting, the player who won consecutive ODI World Cups, has now shown what the calendar of the game would look like in the near future. Now almost every country is having its own T20 league, and players decide to prioritise the same, rather than representing their nation across formats. If the ICC doesn't take any measures to save ODI cricket, it will be a huge challenge for this format to survive in the coming decade.