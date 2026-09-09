Babar Azam Breaks Silence on Pakistan’s Major Team Changes
Babar Azam has finally talked about the changes made in the Pakistan team ahead of the third Test. He informed the media that he didn't know about the changes till they were made. With no prior discussions with the skipper, it shows that things are definitely not going well in the PCB.
The Pakistan Cricket Board has been the highlight of the month, for their actions against their players during the series against England. Now the team is preparing for the third and last test match against England, as their skipper Babar Azam, decided to make it to the press conference.
Various questions were asked about the team changes, which were made after the third Test. There were a massive total of 7 changes made by the team ahead of this game, and it was decided to ask what were the captain's views about the same.
When Babar Azam was asked this question, his response shocked everyone. He replied by saying, “I was not consulted. It was news to me as well. I only found out about all these things later. PCB made the decisions, so they can explain it to you better.”
Our Take
The tensions within the Pakistan Cricket Board seem to have gone to an all-time high at this moment. Babar Azam, who is leading the team in this series, didn't even know that 7 changes were being made in the line-up. When the decision arrived by the PCB and was made public, he got to know through the same. This also shows that the accountability word might not exist when it comes to the PCB, as Babar Azam directly said that the answers to these questions are with PCB, not him.