The tensions within the Pakistan Cricket Board seem to have gone to an all-time high at this moment. Babar Azam, who is leading the team in this series, didn't even know that 7 changes were being made in the line-up. When the decision arrived by the PCB and was made public, he got to know through the same. This also shows that the accountability word might not exist when it comes to the PCB, as Babar Azam directly said that the answers to these questions are with PCB, not him.