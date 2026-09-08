Mitchell Santner Warns New Zealand Ahead of Ro-Ko’s Return
Mitchell Santner has made a huge statement on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The iconic duo of the Indian cricket team would be returning to New Zealand for their upcoming away series. Since this would be their last tour to New Zealand, Santner had something to say about their legacy.
Each and every away tour of the Indian team in ODIs will be holding a lot of importance for the fans and even the players who will be playing against India. And this is due to the fact that the tours will be the last for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are expected to retire after the 2027 World Cup.
India's next tour will be against New Zealand, which will commence in the next few weeks, after India has played the series against West Indies. Ahead of the five match ODI series against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the highlights, who would be having their last tour to the Kiwis.
Mitchell Santner, the captain of New Zealand, decided to have some words on the iconic duo. He said, “Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma are still very good players as we have seen for a long time, They are masters of the ODI game. They have taken a liking to some New Zealand pitches in the past. Hopefully, not this time around.”
Our Take
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been the two legends of the game. But when it comes to the ODI format, everyone knows that they are having some unfinished business, as they aim to win the World Cup together, which is scheduled to take place next year. With their impressive form in this format of the game, India will be looking forward to using the same at its best in the upcoming series against New Zealand.