Washington Sundar Fit for Afghanistan T20Is, Twitter Goes Wild
Washington Sundar has been declared fit for the upcoming series against Afghanistan. After missing out on international action for a while, he has finally decided to be back in the game. With the series against Afghanistan, it is now time for Sundar to prove his worth in T20Is.
It is good news for the Indian team as the stars who are injured are slowly making their return to the game. Reports claim that Washington Sundar is now fit and available for the Indian team in the T20I series against Afghanistan. This series will commence from 13 September.
While Sundar had his name mentioned in the list, his availability was subjected to fitness. Now since he has recovered, he would be available for selection across all three games in the series. He suffered a hamstring injury in the ODI series against England, and even missed out on the third game.
Following this, he didn't even make it to the Test series against Sri Lanka. But now, he will be back in action for the shortest format of the game.
While his return is confirmed, here's how fans on twitter have reacted to the same:
Great for Afghanistan
Great news for Afghanistan than good news for India.— Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) September 8, 2026
He is a bum in white ball cricket and just above average in red ball cricket.
Washington Sundar being fit and available for India in the upcoming series seems to be more good news for Afghanistan than for India.
Wait Washi
Washi is brilliant in Tests and improving in ODIs, but for T20Is, he has to wait.— People Champ (@PeopleChamp21) September 8, 2026
Washington Sundar is a good player when it comes to Tests, average in ODIs. But when it comes to the shortest format of the game, he will have to wait.
Fit or Selected
Washington Sundar declared fit for AFG T20Is and people calling it “good news” 😭— Preet Singh (@PKRATING) September 8, 2026
60 T20Is. Avg 16 with the bat. Eco ~7 with the ball. Rarely bowls 4 overs. Role still loading.
Fit ≠ selected. India don’t need a part-time spinner who also part-time bats. They need someone who…
Washington Sundar has played a number of T20Is but the numbers don't speak much about him. His batting average has been low, and he also doesn't get to bowl four overs in the game.