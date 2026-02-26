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Welcome to Sportscafe, your ultimate source for Pathum Nissanka news. From his breakthrough moments to his current performances, we cover all the key updates about his journey. Stay tuned for the latest developments and stories on this promising young talent.

Sri Lankas Victory Turns Historic as Nissanka Sets New Benchmark

Sri Lankas Victory Turns Historic as Nissanka Sets New Benchmark

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  • cricket
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Pathum Nissanka silences Aussies into submission with unbelievable knock

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Pathum Nissanka silences Aussies into submission with unbelievable knock

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  • cricket
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Nissanka channels inner Jonty Rhodes to make amends for earlier drop

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Nissanka channels inner Jonty Rhodes to make amends for earlier drop

  • news
  • cricket
England tour of Sri Lanka | Twitter in splits as relay fielding goes terribly wrong to gift Brook free runs

England tour of Sri Lanka | Twitter in splits as relay fielding goes terribly wrong to gift Brook free runs

  • news
  • cricket
AI Simulation, Sri Lanka vs England | Spin seals series win for Sri Lanka in Colombo

AI Simulation, Sri Lanka vs England | Spin seals series win for Sri Lanka in Colombo

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  • cricket
Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI Preview | Series decider in Colombo

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI Preview | Series decider in Colombo

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  • cricket
Preview: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka | Pakistan keen to maintain unbeaten run in T20I series

Preview: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka | Pakistan keen to maintain unbeaten run in T20I series

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, PAK vs SL | Pakistan knock Sri Lanka out of T20I Tri-Series with clinical win

AI Simulation, PAK vs SL | Pakistan knock Sri Lanka out of T20I Tri-Series with clinical win

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, SL vs ZIM | Sri Lanka edge past Zimbabwe in nail-biting finish at Rawalpindi

AI Simulation, SL vs ZIM | Sri Lanka edge past Zimbabwe in nail-biting finish at Rawalpindi

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  • cricket
T20I Preview | Zimbabwe look confident, while Sri Lanka keen to end losing streak in Rawalpindi

T20I Preview | Zimbabwe look confident, while Sri Lanka keen to end losing streak in Rawalpindi

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, SRI vs ZIM | Sri Lanka extend dominance as Nissanka anchors total and Hasaranga spins Zimbabwe out

AI Simulation, SRI vs ZIM | Sri Lanka extend dominance as Nissanka anchors total and Hasaranga spins Zimbabwe out

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  • cricket
India vs Sri Lanka, Super Four, Match 6 (A1 vs B1) – Asia Cup 2025 (26 September, Dubai/Abu Dhabi)

India vs Sri Lanka, Super Four, Match 6 (A1 vs B1) – Asia Cup 2025 (26 September, Dubai/Abu Dhabi)

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  • cricket
IND vs SL | Twitter Reacts as India secure thrilling Super over win over Sri lannka in last Super Fours game

IND vs SL | Twitter Reacts as India secure thrilling Super over win over Sri lannka in last Super Fours game

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  • cricket
India vs Sri Lanka, Preview | Super Four Match 6 will look to dominate after strong wins in the last round

India vs Sri Lanka, Preview | Super Four Match 6 will look to dominate after strong wins in the last round

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  • cricket
Team Pakistan vs Team Sri Lanka, Preview | Super Four Match 3 will look to dominate after strong group stage

Team Pakistan vs Team Sri Lanka, Preview | Super Four Match 3 will look to dominate after strong group stage

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  • cricket
Team Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Preview | Match Will Look To Dominate After Record-Breaking Win In Last Game

Team Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Preview | Match Will Look To Dominate After Record-Breaking Win In Last Game

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  • cricket
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Preview | 11th Match, Group B, Asia Cup 2025

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Preview | 11th Match, Group B, Asia Cup 2025

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  • cricket
Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, 8th Match, Group B – Asia Cup 2025 (15 September, Dubai)

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, 8th Match, Group B – Asia Cup 2025 (15 September, Dubai)

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  • cricket
Sri Lanka Survive Hong Kong Scare As Nissanka And Hasaranga Shine

Sri Lanka Survive Hong Kong Scare As Nissanka And Hasaranga Shine

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  • cricket
Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka maintain unbeaten streak after tight win against Hong Kong

Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka maintain unbeaten streak after tight win against Hong Kong

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  • cricket
Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Preview | Sri Lanka Aim To Bounce Back After Early Struggles

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Preview | Sri Lanka Aim To Bounce Back After Early Struggles

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Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 5th Match, Group B – Asia Cup 2025 (13 September, Abu Dhabi)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 5th Match, Group B – Asia Cup 2025 (13 September, Abu Dhabi)

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  • cricket
Asia Cup | Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka start campaign with comfortable six-wicket win

Asia Cup | Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka start campaign with comfortable six-wicket win

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  • cricket
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Preview | Sri Lanka Will Look To Bounce Back, Bangladesh Aim To Prove Consistency

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Preview | Sri Lanka Will Look To Bounce Back, Bangladesh Aim To Prove Consistency

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  • cricket
Zim vs SL | Twitter congratulates Sri Lanka as claim series with tight five-wicket win at Harare

Zim vs SL | Twitter congratulates Sri Lanka as claim series with tight five-wicket win at Harare

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  • cricket
ZIM vs SL, Review | Sri Lanka achieve clean sweep with thrilling five-wicket win against Zimbabwe

ZIM vs SL, Review | Sri Lanka achieve clean sweep with thrilling five-wicket win against Zimbabwe

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, Zim vs SL | Sri Lanka seals series with 17-run win against Zimbabwe

AI Simulation, Zim vs SL | Sri Lanka seals series with 17-run win against Zimbabwe

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  • cricket

At Sportscafe, we bring you the most recent Pathum Nissanka news, from his performances in key matches to career milestones. Stay connected with us for continuous updates and insights on his growth as a cricketer.