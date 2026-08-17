Ellyse Perry Reveals What Makes Smriti & Harmanpreet So Special
Ellyse Perry has shared the field with various great players in the game. But no one could impress her more than the Indian duo of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. She talked about the greatness of these two stars, and how they have been helpful to Indian cricket.
Ellyse Perry is one of the renowned stars of the Australian cricket team. She has been a part of the lineup since the time when women's cricket was not even much popular in India. Amidst all this, she has shared the field with various former stars and current stars of the game.
But she chose to recognise the greatness of the Indian duo of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur in a recent interview. Both Smriti and Harmanpreet have been playing together for a long time, and were even together when the women's team won its first ever World Cup, bringing the best captain and vice captain duo.
Talking about them, Ellyse Perry said, “What makes Smriti so successful? Her amazing skill. I think she’s got incredible willpower and a super strong mind, the way she approaches the game, the way she prepares, the way she knows herself, the way she thinks about things, and the way that she likes challenges. She’s got it all. Harman, I think her greatest strength is her tenacity. She’s a great competitor, and when she’s going, she hits some of the biggest shots in the women’s game.”
Our Take
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will be a duo which will forever be remembered by the cricket fans. They have managed to carry the legacy of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, as they were earlier the famous duo of Indian cricket. But Mandhana and Harmanpreet have been able to get the most out of the ICC events, and even helped the team to win the World Cup.