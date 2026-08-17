Talking about them, Ellyse Perry said, “What makes Smriti so successful? Her amazing skill. I think she’s got incredible willpower and a super strong mind, the way she approaches the game, the way she prepares, the way she knows herself, the way she thinks about things, and the way that she likes challenges. She’s got it all. Harman, I think her greatest strength is her tenacity. She’s a great competitor, and when she’s going, she hits some of the biggest shots in the women’s game.”