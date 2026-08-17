The Hundred Entry on the Cards for Knight Riders Family?
The Knight Riders family may soon make its entry in The Hundred. Reports suggest that the tournament is aiming for an expansion from eight teams to ten teams. If this happens, fans will also be able to see another IPL franchise being a part of the tournament.
The Hundred 2026 edition has been a huge success in both men's and women's tournaments. And one of the key reasons for the same was the inclusion of IPL franchises in the same. Teams such as Manchester Super Giants, MI London, and Sunrisers Leeds attracted more viewers to the game.
And now the tournament is eager for an expansion in the coming seasons. Reports claim that it is being discussed to expand the tournament from eight teams to ten teams. It is also being said that Knight Riders family will be heading to the bidding process and they are eager to get a new team.
Our Take
If this happens, the Hundred will be another tournament where various IPL fans will be able to tune in and support their favourite teams. Already teams such as Sunrisers Leeds, Manchester Super Giants, and MI London, have been able to bring much more to the game. But the figures of the tournament will be bringing out much to the decision to be made by the Knight Riders franchise.