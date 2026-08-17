Twitter Reacts as Shubman Gill Turns Superman in Galle
Shubman Gill took a flying catch in the first Test match against Sri Lanka. As soon as the Lankan batsmen thought they were in a good phase, the batsman hit the shot close to Shubman Gill, only for him to fly over to the ball and grab it with safe hands.
Catches win matches would be the phrase which the Indian skipper Shubman Gill saw right ahead of the day three. Sri Lanka could not have a good start to the second innings of the game, as the team went on to lose quick wickets. Kusal Mendis looked slightly comfortable against the Indian spinners.
But as soon as Shubman Gill saw the challenge, he decided that it would be his responsibility to take it down. Against Kuldeep Yadav, Mendis played a shot which went flying towards Shubman Gill. Although everyone thought it would go for a four, Gill flew away to the ball and took the catch successfully with one hand.
Kuldeep Yadav definitely got the wicket in his column but the main credits for the same went to the captain for his brilliant skills.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the flying catch taken by Gill:
Faster Hands
Gill’s hands got there before my brain even processed the shot.— Standom (@standomindia) August 17, 2026
A Twitter user said that he could not even process the shot fully in his mind. And by the time he was processing the same, Shubman Gill went on to take the catch sending Mendis to the pavilion.
Prediction?
When captain do such efforts then team follow.— cricket_update (@CricketUpdateie) August 17, 2026
He continues indian test cricket formats like virat kohli
It is true that such efforts from the captain of the team will motivate the players. But is it true that Shubman Gill will be able to lead India in Tests the same way as Virat Kohli?
Cheetah hi Kehde
Flying cheetah 🐆☠️— King kohli fan (@vamsivamsi_1007) August 17, 2026
Shubman Gill literally felt like a Cheetah to the fans who watched him take this catch live.