Virat Kohli Reveals the Coincidence That Made No. 18 Special
Virat Kohli is mainly known for his jersey number 18. Over the years, it has become a number which has been solely associated with him in the game. Recently, he talked about his jersey number and how it has been a coincidence for him.
In cricket, there are a number of jerseys which have become famous. Whether it is Number 10 for Sachin Tendulkar, Number 7 for MS Dhoni, or even Number 45 for Rohit Sharma, these aren't just mere numbers, these are the numbers which defy legends.
The same is also for Jersey Number 18, Virat Kohli. He has been the star for the Indian team, and since the time he made his debut for the team, the jersey number has gained a lot of importance. With his contributions to the team across different formats of the game, this jersey is recognised not just in India, but all over the world.
Recently, Virat Kohli was asked about his jersey number, to which he responded by saying, "18, It started off just being a number. My debut game for India was on the 18th of August. There has to be a cosmic connection with this number. And when we are going to games and I see so many people wearing my jersey number and my name and this is such great opportunity god has given you and you feel truly blessed".
Our Take
Virat Kohli has definitely been the star of the game, who revolutionised cricket beyond the borders of the game. His jersey number is not just recognised by the cricket fans, it is also being recognised by those who follow other sports. Cricket fans will definitely not love when they watch any other Indian player wearing jersey number 18.