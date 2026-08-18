Jordan Cox Reveals What Virat Kohli Taught Him About Test Cricket
Jordan Cox revealed what he had learnt from Virat Kohli ahead of his Test debut. Cox was likely to make his debut for England but he suffered with an injury right before the same. Amidst all this, Kohli came to his support, and showed him a way which could help him get the confidence back.
Jordan Cox and Virat Kohli have spent some time together in the Indian Premier League. While Cox didn't get a chance to play for RCB, he spent time with the King in the locker room. And recently, he revealed what learnings he got from him ahead of the time when he was about to make his Test debut.
Cox was asked about this in an interview, where he said, “Virat Kohli was saying 'Enjoy the moment. You only get one debut. Just enjoy it and have fun. Family and friends, everything they have worked hard for, every time they have come to a game to support you, show them something why they have done all that sacrifice for you".
The advice given by Virat Kohli was not just about the game, it was also about the sacrifices which have been made by the loved ones to ensure that the players reach the stage. It was a moment where Kohli told Cox to appreciate the milestones he has reached, where others still dream to have.
Our Take
The advice given by Virat Kohli represented a side of the game which often seems overlooked. Whenever a player makes his debut in the game, everything is surrounded by them. It is definitely their skills and talent which ensured that they have made it to the big stage. But it is also the contributions and sacrifices of their loved ones which acted like a support pillar in the same.