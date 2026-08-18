Why Manav Suthar Could Be India’s Secret Weapon in Tests.

Is Manav Suthar India’s New Trump Card in Test Cricket?
Manav Suthar is coming out as the emerging talent for the Indian team. He made his debut in the one off Test against Afghanistan, and also did well in the first Test against Sri Lanka. With his impressive spin performances, he will be India's trump card even in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
The Indian cricket team may have found its new secret weapon in the form of Manav Suthar. Following his performances in the domestic circuit, the selectors decided to give him a chance in the one off Test against Afghanistan. He went on to take six wickets for the team in his debut Test match.
And with such impressive performances on his debut, he eventually went on to be a part of the team in the series against Sri Lanka. As the hosts were bowled out for 284, Suthar played an important role as he went on to take 4 crucial wickets for the team.
Manav Suthar will surely be a key player for the Indian team in its remaining WTC cycle. India is also set to play five matches against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will be crucial to determine its qualification for the finals.
Our Take
Manav Suthar has made his mark for the Indian team in the few Tests he has played. And with his spin abilities, he is also being backed by the experience of players such as Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. India will be playing the remaining 6 of its 8 tests in conditions where spinners are more effective. And at this time, having a player like Manav Suthar will be effective for the Indian team, as he even confused the Sri Lankan batsmen at their home turf.