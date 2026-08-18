Why Manav Suthar Could Be India’s Secret Weapon in Tests.

Manav Suthar has made his mark for the Indian team in the few Tests he has played. And with his spin abilities, he is also being backed by the experience of players such as Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. India will be playing the remaining 6 of its 8 tests in conditions where spinners are more effective. And at this time, having a player like Manav Suthar will be effective for the Indian team, as he even confused the Sri Lankan batsmen at their home turf.