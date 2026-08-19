New Delhi Tigers received a strong start to the game, as Atulya Pandey and Parikshit Singh Bhati attacked the new ball. They went on to add 54 runs for the opening wicket, as Kulwant Khejroliya broke the stand by removing Bhati for 29. Pandey was able to find some more boundaries till Hiten Dalal removed him for 42, leaving the team at 71/2. Keshav Dalal and Himmat Singh were able to steady things with a 58-run stand.