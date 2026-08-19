West Delhi Lions Continue Their Fightback With Win Over New Delhi Tigers
West Delhi Lions went on to defeat New Delhi Tigers by four wickets in the Delhi Premier League. Himmat Singh smashed 47 runs to help New Delhi Tigers to post 171/7. But Nitish Rana’s fluent half-century and a late cameo by Shubham Dubey helped the team to secure the win.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, which is expected to offer a batting surface with good pace and reliable bounce. The short boundaries will encourage the batsmen for stroke play, while the pitch slows down in the middle overs which brings spinners and cutters into play. Warm and humid conditions with mostly clear skies are expected for this game, as the chance of rain remains minimal.
Toss
West Delhi Lions wins the toss and decides to bowl first. The team aims to utilise the batter-friendly conditions later in the game when the pitch has very less to favour the bowlers.
Lineups
New Delhi Tigers: Atulya Pandey, Parikshit Singh Bhati, Keshav Dalal, Himmat Singh (C), Manish Sehrawat, Lakshay Thareja, Hrithik Shokeen, Yashjeet, Pradyuman Sanan, Laxman, Rishabh Sharma
West Delhi Lions: Krish Yadav, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Ayush Doseja (C), Nitish Rana, Mayank Gusain, Sombir Sheokand, Hiten Dalal, Ajay Rana, Manan Bhardwaj, Shubham Dubey, Kulwant Khejroliya
Match Report
New Delhi Tigers received a strong start to the game, as Atulya Pandey and Parikshit Singh Bhati attacked the new ball. They went on to add 54 runs for the opening wicket, as Kulwant Khejroliya broke the stand by removing Bhati for 29. Pandey was able to find some more boundaries till Hiten Dalal removed him for 42, leaving the team at 71/2. Keshav Dalal and Himmat Singh were able to steady things with a 58-run stand.
West Delhi Lions dominated in the middle overs, as they brought down spinners and cutters to slow down the scoring rate. Nitish Rana was able to break the stand by removing Dalal for 33. Himmat Singh continued his aggressive game, as he scored 47 runs off 31 balls. Manish Sehrawat also added a quick 25 before losing his wicket late, as New Delhi Tigers finished at 171/7.
West Delhi Lions started the chase well, as Krish Yadav and Ankit Rajesh Kumar scored 49. New Delhi Tigers were able to strike back as Rishabh Sharma removed Ankit for 27, and Hrithik Shokeen went on to remove Krish for 36. Ayush Doseja and Nitish Rana were able to rebuild the innings, as they added 62 runs and kept the required run rate in check.
Doseja lost his wicket after scoring 35, but Rana continued to smash runs, as he scored 51 runs off 33 balls. The team needed 24 runs off 15 balls when their middle order provided the match turning acceleration. Shubham Dubey went on to score 18 runs off 8 balls, as Mayank Gusain held his nerve. West Delhi Lions reached 174/6 with two balls remaining.
Player of the Match
Nitish Rana won the Player of the Match award for scoring 51 runs off 33 balls, which played a crucial role for West Delhi Lions in this chase.