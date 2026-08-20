Ashwin Makes a Bold Statement on Kuldeep Yadav & Shubman Gill
Ravichandran Ashwin made some bold statements on Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill. Kuldeep didn't do well in the first Test, and also bowled less when Shubman Gill was on the field. But when Rahul took over, he immediately handed the ball to Kuldeep Yadav.
After the first Test match against Sri Lanka, the Indian team was still left with some concerns. And one of them was Kuldeep Yadav. It was believed that he would be able to do well in the Sri Lankan conditions but that didn't happen. He took a wicket while conceding 103 runs in both innings combined.
In the second innings, Kuldeep Yadav was not getting many chances to bowl his overs. However, when the Indian skipper Shubman Gill left the field, KL Rahul took over as the captain. And he decided to immediately hand over the ball to Kuldeep Yadav, allowing him to make a comeback. This move was heavily questioned by Ravichandran Ashwin in a recent video.
He said, "When KL Rahul came out to lead the side when Shubman Gill was off the field, he brought Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. So you can see a couple of things from this. Maybe he is not the preferred priority for Shubman Gill as a captain.”
Our Take
The statements made by Ravichandran Ashwin in this case somewhat make sense. Shubman Gill gave chances to Kuldeep Yadav in the first innings but he bowled way too less in the second innings of the game. Surely he is not having a good time with the ball lately, but at this time, it is believed that he should've been backed by the team and captain.