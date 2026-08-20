Jadeja & Manjrekar’s BTS Moment Has Twitter Going Crazy
The behind the scenes video of Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar’s interview has been released. Both players looked a lot happy during the match, as they even clicked pictures together. Later, the commentators also talked about things regarding Jadeja and Manjrekar which were being said by fans.
The match between India and Sri Lanka had a number of moments which will be remembered by the fans. But there was one moment during the game which no fan would ever forget, and it came in the form of an interview. Yes, we are talking about the interview between Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar.
The former Indian cricketer talked about the game with the Indian all-rounder on the third day. Things went well between the two, and fans even forgot that they had a controversy back in 2019. During the 2019 World Cup, Sanjay Manjrekar said that Jadeja is a bits and pieces player, after which words were exchanged between them on the internet.
Now since their interview went a lot viral, a behind the scenes video of the same has also been released. It seems that both of them have now buried the hatchet and decided to move on from what happened in the past.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the behind the scenes video:
Two Outcomes
this combo has the potential to be either brilliantly awkward or surprisingly wholesome 😭— Standom (@standomindia) August 20, 2026
The duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar is magical. It can be a lot awkward for some fans and a bit magical for others at the same time.
Not Something That Should be Told
Great friends on the field but not on X 🤣— Shubham (@shubham_mufc) August 20, 2026
Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar are good friends on the field now. But their relations on X are still not good after what happened in the 2019 World Cup.
Reality Check
जब यह दोनों एक साथ स्क्रीन पर आते हैं, तो मैच से ज़्यादा TRP बढ़ जाती है!— SWATI (@swati568520) August 20, 2026
The Test match might have been boring for some fans due to which a change in script was needed. And this was brought in with the help of the interview between Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar.