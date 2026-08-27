AB de Villiers has clarified his statement on this matter recently, as he said, "I see there was a bit of confusion with my Virat and Sachin comment. 'Remember, it’s my opinion. I’m not asking anyone. I’m telling you the way that I see it. Sachin Tendulkar was the first dude to take things forward for India, showing all the youngsters what it takes to perform consistently everywhere around the world. I said that Virat Kohli, sort of, showed that there is a different dynamic to Indian batting by being really good on the short ball. He found a way to counter that".