AB de Villiers Breaks Silence on His Virat Kohli-Sachin Tendulkar Comparison
AB de Villiers made a comparison between Kohli and Tendulkar a few days back. He claimed Kohli to be better than Tendulkar in SENA countries, which eventually led to a lot of backlash. However, the former South African player has finally opened up on his statement, clarifying what he meant to say.
Over the last few days, AB de Villiers has been on the headlines due to the statement he made on Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. When a question was asked on who was a better batsman for India in SENA tests, de Villiers replied by taking the name of Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar.
As soon as his statement went viral, he received a lot of backlash for the same. Various cricket fans and analysts made a detailed comparison between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in the SENA tests to decide who was actually better, and it turned out to be the Master Blaster.
AB de Villiers has clarified his statement on this matter recently, as he said, "I see there was a bit of confusion with my Virat and Sachin comment. 'Remember, it’s my opinion. I’m not asking anyone. I’m telling you the way that I see it. Sachin Tendulkar was the first dude to take things forward for India, showing all the youngsters what it takes to perform consistently everywhere around the world. I said that Virat Kohli, sort of, showed that there is a different dynamic to Indian batting by being really good on the short ball. He found a way to counter that".
Our Take
The take of AB de Villiers on Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli had turned out to be controversial. He just expressed his own opinion but it turned out to be a moment for the fans to actually compare the two legends of the Indian cricket team.