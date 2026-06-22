AB de Villiers News

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Prithvi ShawRavi BishnoiShreyas IyerJacob BethellEllyse PerryAshleigh GardnerJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanBabar AzamShan MasoodJay ShahVirat KohliVaibhav SuryavanshiAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSanju SamsonSachin TendulkarSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarSophie EcclestoneLaura WolvaardtRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulShubman GillNitish Kumar ReddyBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesRohit SharmaHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerGlenn PhillipsMatt HenrySai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarAbhishek PorelYash DayalRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh TiwaryAakash ChopraSteve SmithSuresh RainaRob Key
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Sportscafe bring you regular updates on his career, retirement announcements, and much more. Stay tuned to get the most recent insights on AB de Villiers’ latest news and his ongoing influence on the game.

Was Virat Kohli Planning to Keep Playing for Many More Years?

Was Virat Kohli Planning to Keep Playing for Many More Years?

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RCBs Golden Era Revisited as Kohlis Tribute to AB Feels Emotional

RCBs Golden Era Revisited as Kohlis Tribute to AB Feels Emotional

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Social Media Reacts as AB de Villiers Says RCB Can Win 2–3 More IPL Trophies

Social Media Reacts as AB de Villiers Says RCB Can Win 2–3 More IPL Trophies

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Virat Kohli Picks His Greatest Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI of All Time

Virat Kohli Picks His Greatest Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI of All Time

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Watch RCBs Special Edit Celebrating 6 Months of Their IPL Triumph

Watch RCBs Special Edit Celebrating 6 Months of Their IPL Triumph

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AB de Villiers Puts Temba Bavuma in the Same Bracket as This Indian Captain

AB de Villiers Puts Temba Bavuma in the Same Bracket as This Indian Captain

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Mitchell Starc Declares This Player as the Best Batter He Faced

Mitchell Starc Declares This Player as the Best Batter He Faced

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Watch Suryakumar Yadav Reveal Why He Wants to Be Like AB de Villiers

Watch Suryakumar Yadav Reveal Why He Wants to Be Like AB de Villiers

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The Viral Chat Between David Warner and Virat Kohli Is Finally Out!

The Viral Chat Between David Warner and Virat Kohli Is Finally Out!

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Why Is the Cricket World Talking About Test Twenty?

Why Is the Cricket World Talking About Test Twenty?

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Should RCB Cut Ties with AB de Villiers After This Statement?

Should RCB Cut Ties with AB de Villiers After This Statement?

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SA-C vs PAK-C Review | South Africa Champions crush Pakistan Champions by nine wickets to win first WCL title

SA-C vs PAK-C Review | South Africa Champions crush Pakistan Champions by nine wickets to win first WCL title

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AUS-C vs SA-C Review | South Africa Champions clinch thrilling one-run win to enter WCL 2025 Final

AUS-C vs SA-C Review | South Africa Champions clinch thrilling one-run win to enter WCL 2025 Final

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SA-C vs AUS-C Preview | South Africa Champions to face Australia Champions in ‘battle of bests’ in WCL 2025

SA-C vs AUS-C Preview | South Africa Champions to face Australia Champions in ‘battle of bests’ in WCL 2025

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AI Simulation, SA-C vs AUS-C | Australia Champions outclass Australia Champions by 5 wickets in WCL 2025 game

AI Simulation, SA-C vs AUS-C | Australia Champions outclass Australia Champions by 5 wickets in WCL 2025 game

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WCL 2025 | Twitter reacts as Yusuf Pathan bowls over AB de Villiers with adorable gesture

WCL 2025 | Twitter reacts as Yusuf Pathan bowls over AB de Villiers with adorable gesture

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WCL 2025 | Twitter reacts as AB de Villiers takes cricketing world back in time

WCL 2025 | Twitter reacts as AB de Villiers takes cricketing world back in time

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ENG-C vs SA-C Preview | Table toppers South Africa Champions to face England Champions in WCL 2025

ENG-C vs SA-C Preview | Table toppers South Africa Champions to face England Champions in WCL 2025

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IND-C vs SA-C Review । South Africa Champions outmuscle India Champions in rain-affected WCL 2025 game

IND-C vs SA-C Review । South Africa Champions outmuscle India Champions in rain-affected WCL 2025 game

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AI Simulation, IND-C vs SA-C | India Champions claims first win in WCL 2025, beat South Africa Champions by 14 runs

AI Simulation, IND-C vs SA-C | India Champions claims first win in WCL 2025, beat South Africa Champions by 14 runs

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Twitter showers love as AB de Villiers joins Mumbai wheelchair cricket team for practice

Twitter showers love as AB de Villiers joins Mumbai wheelchair cricket team for practice

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IND vs ENG | Time for younger guys to step up for India, asserts ABD ahead of England tour

IND vs ENG | Time for younger guys to step up for India, asserts ABD ahead of England tour

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AB de Villiers, Neetu David, and Alastair Cook become latest inductees to ICC Hall of Fame

AB de Villiers, Neetu David, and Alastair Cook become latest inductees to ICC Hall of Fame

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SA vs IND | Twitter reacts to 'Bullring' returning Wankhede's favour with AB-like ovation for SKY's historic ton

SA vs IND | Twitter reacts to 'Bullring' returning Wankhede's favour with AB-like ovation for SKY's historic ton

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WI vs IND | Twitter hails Jaiswal as he brings South African flair with Ab de Villiers like innovative hitting

WI vs IND | Twitter hails Jaiswal as he brings South African flair with Ab de Villiers like innovative hitting

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The Highest-Paid Cricketers in the World

The Highest-Paid Cricketers in the World

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CSA T20 Challenge | Twitter lauds ‘Baby AB’ Dewald Brevis for smashing fastest 150 in T20s

CSA T20 Challenge | Twitter lauds ‘Baby AB’ Dewald Brevis for smashing fastest 150 in T20s

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After announcing his retirement from international cricket, AB de Villiers breaking news continues to capture the attention of cricket fans worldwide. With his incredible legacy, AB remains a significant figure in cricket, and we ensure you stay informed with the current news on AB de Villiers.