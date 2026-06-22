AB de Villiers News
Sportscafe bring you regular updates on his career, retirement announcements, and much more. Stay tuned to get the most recent insights on AB de Villiers’ latest news and his ongoing influence on the game.
Was Virat Kohli Planning to Keep Playing for Many More Years?
RCBs Golden Era Revisited as Kohlis Tribute to AB Feels Emotional
Social Media Reacts as AB de Villiers Says RCB Can Win 2–3 More IPL Trophies
Virat Kohli Picks His Greatest Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI of All Time
Watch RCBs Special Edit Celebrating 6 Months of Their IPL Triumph
AB de Villiers Puts Temba Bavuma in the Same Bracket as This Indian Captain
Mitchell Starc Declares This Player as the Best Batter He Faced
Watch Suryakumar Yadav Reveal Why He Wants to Be Like AB de Villiers
The Viral Chat Between David Warner and Virat Kohli Is Finally Out!
Why Is the Cricket World Talking About Test Twenty?
Should RCB Cut Ties with AB de Villiers After This Statement?
SA-C vs PAK-C Review | South Africa Champions crush Pakistan Champions by nine wickets to win first WCL title
AUS-C vs SA-C Review | South Africa Champions clinch thrilling one-run win to enter WCL 2025 Final
AI Simulation, AUS-C vs SA-C | Australia Champions to face India Champions in WCL 2025 after six-wicket win against SA Champions
SA-C vs AUS-C Preview | South Africa Champions to face Australia Champions in ‘battle of bests’ in WCL 2025
AI Simulation, SA-C vs AUS-C | Australia Champions outclass Australia Champions by 5 wickets in WCL 2025 game
WCL 2025 | Twitter reacts as Yusuf Pathan bowls over AB de Villiers with adorable gesture
WCL 2025 | Twitter reacts as AB de Villiers takes cricketing world back in time
ENG-C vs SA-C Preview | Table toppers South Africa Champions to face England Champions in WCL 2025
IND-C vs SA-C Review । South Africa Champions outmuscle India Champions in rain-affected WCL 2025 game
AI Simulation, IND-C vs SA-C | India Champions claims first win in WCL 2025, beat South Africa Champions by 14 runs
Twitter showers love as AB de Villiers joins Mumbai wheelchair cricket team for practice
IND vs ENG | Time for younger guys to step up for India, asserts ABD ahead of England tour
AB de Villiers, Neetu David, and Alastair Cook become latest inductees to ICC Hall of Fame
SA vs IND | Twitter reacts to 'Bullring' returning Wankhede's favour with AB-like ovation for SKY's historic ton
WI vs IND | Twitter hails Jaiswal as he brings South African flair with Ab de Villiers like innovative hitting
The Highest-Paid Cricketers in the World
CSA T20 Challenge | Twitter lauds ‘Baby AB’ Dewald Brevis for smashing fastest 150 in T20s
After announcing his retirement from international cricket, AB de Villiers breaking news continues to capture the attention of cricket fans worldwide. With his incredible legacy, AB remains a significant figure in cricket, and we ensure you stay informed with the current news on AB de Villiers.