Twitter Reacts as Indian Bowlers Struggle to Dismiss Sri Lanka on Day 5.

Twitter Loses Patience With India’s Bowlers on Day 5
The Indian bowlers have absolutely lost their form on the final day of the game. Sri Lanka has managed to extend its lead to a great extent against India, taking the game away. As the WTC final hopes fade away, fans have started questioning the decisions of Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill.
The final day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka was expected to be a thriller. But it turned out to be a day to forget for the Indian bowlers, who couldn't put up a fight against the Sri Lankan batsmen.
The Indian team had to take just four wickets on the last day of the game and chase down the target set by the Sri Lankan batsmen. But unfortunately, they were unable to do so, the match resulted in a draw in the end.
Even though the Indian team received a good start in this game, they were unable to continue the same form with the ball. This has left the fans with various questions, as each game has been a do-or-die for the Indian team in the World Test Championship final race.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Total Torture
Just call it off bro. It's torturing at this point. pic.twitter.com/Q8WDiM0oFV— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 27, 2026
A Twitter user literally called out Gautam Gambhir to just call off the game already. It was a torture for the fans to watch their bowlers not being able to take a single wicket for hours.
Press Conference
Gautam Gambhir at press conference today:— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) August 27, 2026
I’m the same guy under whom India won the first Test.
Gautam Gambhir in the press conference would be facing a lot of questions. But he would be able to answer them all by saying that he is the same coach under whom the team won the first Test.
Japanese Soldiers
Japanese soldiers who kept fighting 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BoRIHxtybn— Gangadhar (@gangadhar_11) August 27, 2026
There is a famous meme where a Japanese soldier was found fighting decades after the war was lost. This was recreated for Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who bowled in the end.
Missed Kohli
Missed Virat Kohli today, our greatest test captain.— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) August 27, 2026
Inse 3 session mein 3 tailender out nahi hue. Kohli would have wrapped this in one session.
Fans have missed Virat Kohli the captain in this Test match. He would have easily wrapped up the entire Test match in one session.