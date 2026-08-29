India Face Major Availability Concerns Over Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya
The Indian team is now preparing for the T20I series against Afghanistan and the Asian Games. However, the availability of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit remains a question. Both players have been working on their fitness, but it is still not clear whether they will play the upcoming T20Is or not.
The injury woes seem to have gone from bad to worse for the Indian team. In the coming weeks, India is about to have a tight schedule with the T20I series against Afghanistan, which will be followed by the Asian Games.
And amidst all this, the team is still not having any clarity on the availability of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Both players have been crucial for India in the white ball format, but their fitness has remained a major concern since the Indian Premier League came to an end.
With India scheduled to play games within the next few weeks, Bumrah and Pandya being unavailable would be a major blow. However, the BCCI will also have to ensure that their workload is managed efficiently, as they also stand in India's plans for the upcoming World Cup.
Our Take
The BCCI may be looking forward to connecting with the two stars to know about their fitness. They have not participated in professional cricket for months, being ruled out due to injury. Bumrah played two ODIs against England before being injured again and missing out the series against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya injured himself during the fitness test, which has now raised some concerns on who could replace them in the team.