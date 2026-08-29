Michael Vaughan Questions Pakistan’s Batting Standards After Lord’s Horror Show
Michael Vaughan has talked about the batting woes of Pakistan cricket lately. The team was able to show its bowling brilliance against England at Lord's. But when it came to bat, they were bowled out for just 110 runs, putting up questions on their batting line-up.
The second Test between England and Pakistan has truly exposed the batting woes of the Pakistan cricket team. They lost the first Test due to this reason, and fans thought that the absence of Babar Azam would be a reason for the same. But now in the second Test, their batting has gone worse against England.
The match started with England being bowled out for just 290 runs. The score seemed competitive, but Pakistan's batters were unwilling to give a fight to England in this game. As a result, they got all out at the score of 110, with Azan Awais being the top scorer for the team with 46 runs.
Michael Vaughan has talked about the batting woes of the team, as he said, “Current England bowling attack will challenge better batting lineups if they continue to bowl in this fashion. But this Pakistan batting lineup is possibly the easiest batting lineup I've seen in a long time to bowl to. It is like second division county cricket. There’s no way that they are batting in any standard to say that, that is a Test match batting lineup.”
Our Take
The batting line-up of Pakistan cricket team has suffered the worst possible downfall in the longest format of the game. Whether they are playing matches at their home-ground or even in SENA conditions, it has been challenging for their batsmen to actually settle down and score well. Their Head Coach and selectors will now have to sit down and think what should be done to improve the team.