The debut of Auqib Nabi in the County Championship has been reported, it is not yet confirmed by Surrey as of now. If all the arrangements regarding his visit are completed, he would be able to make his debut in the English conditions soon, and get a knowhow of the SENA conditions. This move by the BCCI also suggests that the board is now looking at him as a possible bowling option in India's playing XI for the series against New Zealand.