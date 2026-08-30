India’s Rising Pacer Auqib Nabi Set for County Cricket Adventure
India is looking at Auqib Nabi for its future plans in the Test format. As the team begins its preparations for the New Zealand tour, Nabi has been given a chance in the County Championship. He is likely to make his debut for Surrey in its upcoming match against Yorkshire.
Over the last few days, the BCCI has been looking forward to Auqib Nabi, getting him ready to make his Test debut. He was a part of the team in the series against Sri Lanka, but didn't get to play even a single match.
However, it seems that the selectors have increased his chances of being selected in the playing XI. Yesterday it was reported that the board is eager to get him in the County Championship for a few games, which could help him to be ready for the New Zealand Tests. And now the recent development in this case is winning hearts.
It has been reported that Auqib Nabi will be making his County Championship debut for Surrey. He will be playing for the team in the upcoming match against Yorkshire, which is set to commence from 2 September.
Our Take
The debut of Auqib Nabi in the County Championship has been reported, it is not yet confirmed by Surrey as of now. If all the arrangements regarding his visit are completed, he would be able to make his debut in the English conditions soon, and get a knowhow of the SENA conditions. This move by the BCCI also suggests that the board is now looking at him as a possible bowling option in India's playing XI for the series against New Zealand.