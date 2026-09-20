What Went Wrong Between Ajit Agarkar and BCCI? Exit Reasons Revealed
Ajit Agarkar will be stepping down as the Chief Selector of BCCI in the coming days. As the board looks at the list of frontrunners, his exit comes at a time when India is preparing for the World Cup. While Agarkar planned for an extension, things changed for him over the last few months.
A few months back, reports suggested that Ajit Agarkar is looking forward to extending his contract with the BCCI. He wanted to stay as the Chief Selector till the World Cup 2027, but now his tenure will be coming to an end in the coming days, as he refused to extend the same.
This has raised multiple questions, regarding the reasons why he chose not to renew his contract. It has been reported that one of the major reasons was regarding the ODI future of Rohit Sharma. While Rohit wanted to play the upcoming World Cup, Agarkar wanted the team to have Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Along with that, there was also a fallout between VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar over the last few months. This was related to the player injury concerns and the scheduling of India A games, which made things quite challenging for the Chief Selector.
Our Take
With Ajit Agarkar not continuing as the Chief Selector of the Indian team, it can be said that he had a successful tenure with the line-up. India was able to win three ICC titles (T20 World Cup 2024, Champions Trophy 2025, and T20 World Cup 2026), along with Asia Cup and several other major wins. Even though he won't be a part of the selection committee, the upcoming Chief Selector knows which players have been built for the home conditions and who have been there to dominate in away games.