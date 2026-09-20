With Ajit Agarkar not continuing as the Chief Selector of the Indian team, it can be said that he had a successful tenure with the line-up. India was able to win three ICC titles (T20 World Cup 2024, Champions Trophy 2025, and T20 World Cup 2026), along with Asia Cup and several other major wins. Even though he won't be a part of the selection committee, the upcoming Chief Selector knows which players have been built for the home conditions and who have been there to dominate in away games.