Being an umpire is also not an easy task in the game, especially when the conditions of bad light arrive. Durham needed just four runs to win the game, and at this moment, the umpires stood in a dilemma. If they call off the day, they would face backlash that the match is being carried on to another day for just four runs. And if they didn't call off the game, they would be facing questions on how Durham was allowed to bat in such conditions.