BCCI No Longer Sees Star Indian All-Rounder in 2027 World Cup Plans
Ravindra Jadeja is not being seen by the BCCI in the World Cup plans. The board is looking for a younger player as an option to replace Jadeja in the team. At the same time, they are also looking at the issues of Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who are prone to injury.
The BCCI has started its preparations to build a squad for the 2027 World Cup. However, they have started to face a lot of questions on the availability of players, whom to pick, and most importantly, whom to not pick. Unfortunately, in the list of players who are uncertain for the tournament, one name is Ravindra Jadeja.
Reports suggest that the Indian all-rounder doesn't stand in plans for the 2027 World Cup. This has raised various questions on who could be taking up his spot in the team. It is being claimed that the board is looking for some young talents, who could fit up his role well in the big tournament.
At the same time, the board is also facing issues with Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy. As Hardik faced injury issues, they looked at Nitish Kumar Reddy as the possible replacement. But now, both of them have one thing in common, as they stand prone to injuries.
Our Take
Ravindra Jadeja not being in the World Cup plans is a major hit for the Indian team. He played a major role for the team in the last two World Cups, and his experience would be missed in the upcoming edition, which holds a lot of importance for the team. On the other hand, the issues of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Hardik Pandya have started to become a headache for both coach and captain.