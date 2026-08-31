Babar Azam Breaks Silence on Pakistan’s Lord’s Test Boycott Reports
Babar Azam has finally talked about the boycott controversy in the second Test. Reports claimed that Pakistan decided not to take the field in the Lord's Test after lunch on day one. Sky Sports had aired an interview which they took with the sons of Imran Khan.
Pakistan has lost the second Test against England, and also the Test series against them. With this match being played at Lord's, several questions were raised on the team's batting line-up, which was not able to do well. But amidst all this, there were also concerns related to a controversy.
It was reported that the Pakistan team decided not to take the field after lunch on day one. This happened because Sky Sports had aired an interview which they had already recorded with Imran Khan's sons. Reports claimed that the players were ordered not to take the field, but they ultimately went to play.
After the match came to an end, Babar Azam talked about the same. He has denied all the allegations of the Pakistani team denying to take the field on day one after lunch. Babar even said that he has no knowledge of any such discussion which took place in the locker room.
Our Take
Babar Azam has fluently denied all the allegations which were put up against the Pakistan team. While the skipper says that his team didn't decide what the reports claimed, the reports say they refused to take the field when the interview was aired. It remains to be seen who should be trusted by the fans, whether it will be the reports, or will it be the Pakistani skipper.