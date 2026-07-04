AI Simulation | ENG vs IND | Abhishek Sharma's Blitz Helps India Chase Down England at Old Trafford

The second T20I will be played at Old Trafford, which is expected to offer a balanced T20I pitch with good pace and carry. Fast bowlers will be able to get some swing early in the game, while batters will be able to get the most of the true bounce later in the innings. It is also likely that the pitch will slow down later in the innings, which brings the spinners in the game. A first innings score in the range of 170 to 180 will be considered competitive. The weather conditions predict cool temperatures with partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain.