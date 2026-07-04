AI Simulation | ENG vs IND | Abhishek Sharma's Blitz Helps India Chase Down England at Old Trafford
Abhishek Sharma's dominant knock helps India chase down the massive target set by England. The hosts had a strong start with the bat, as Indian spinners restricted them to 176 later on. Abhishek Sharma showcased his batting prowess, as Tilak Varma went on to finish the game.
Pitch and Weather
The second T20I will be played at Old Trafford, which is expected to offer a balanced T20I pitch with good pace and carry. Fast bowlers will be able to get some swing early in the game, while batters will be able to get the most of the true bounce later in the innings. It is also likely that the pitch will slow down later in the innings, which brings the spinners in the game. A first innings score in the range of 170 to 180 will be considered competitive. The weather conditions predict cool temperatures with partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain.
Toss
India wins the toss and decides to bowl first. Shreyas Iyer thinks to utilise the bowler friendly conditions early in the game, and even use India's spin attack well.
Lineups
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
Match Report
India was able to produce a brilliant all-round performance in the second T20I to win against England by 5 wickets. After being sent to bat first, England was able to make a flying start, as Phil Salt attacked from the first ball and Jos Buttler supported him with his stroke play. The team went on to score 63 runs for no loss in the powerplay itself, as the Indian bowlers were put under pressure.
The momentum took a sharp turn when Varun Chakravarthy took the wicket of Phil Salt, and Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Jos Buttler in the very next over. Harry Brook was able to rebuild the team's innings, as he scored 56 runs off 35 balls and also found some support from Jacob Bethell at the other end. But Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana executed their yorkers well in the death overs, as England finished at 176/7 in 20 overs. The team scored just 24 runs in the final four overs.
The Indian team was able to start its chase aggressively, as Abhishek Sharma attacked Jofra Archer without any issues. Sanju Samson also responded with his elegant strokeplay, before Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma found the rhythm after the team lost some quick wickets. The turning point arrived in the 17th over, when Shivam Dube smashed two sixes against Sam Curran, which shifted the momentum in India's favour.
Even though Adil Rashid dismissed Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma went on to score 42 runs off 30 balls. Axar Patel scored the winning boundary, as India finished scoring 180/5 in 19.2 overs, winning by 5 wickets and 4 balls to spare.
Player of the Match
Abhishek Sharma wins the Player of the Match award for scoring 64 runs off 32 balls, as he helped India to post a strong total on the board with his crisp start.
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